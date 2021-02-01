Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group And Kalmar Enter Into Supply Agreement For The Americas

HOUSTON, TEXAS / OTTAWA, KANSAS (February 1, 2021) – Kalmar and Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group have entered into a supply and distribution agreement for the Americas market.

Under the terms of the agreement announced today, Kalmar will produce and supply its “Essential” product line of 10 – 18 ton (22,000 – 40,000 lb.) Class 5 pneumatic tire forklifts under the Mitsubishi forklift truck brand for the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group. These forklifts will be sold and serviced through the authorized Mitsubishi forklift truck dealer network across the Americas. Kalmar USA will continue to go to market with their other product lines under the Kalmar brand.

“Kalmar’s ‘Essential’ product line of forklifts branded for the Mitsubishi forklift truck dealer network opens-up exciting opportunities for the future. This relationship strengthens both Kalmar’s and Mitsubishi Logisnext America’s competitive position by combining a world-class dealer network with a proven, industry-leading product,” said Randy Wingenroth, vice president, North America, Kalmar.

“Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks and Kalmar are global leaders in their product categories,” said John Sneddon, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “With this expanded product offering, our customers will now have access to a wider range of heavy-duty material handling equipment, delivered and supported by their trusted, local Mitsubishi forklift truck dealer network. We’re excited to be entering this next phase to further support our customers.”

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

About Kalmar

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centers and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com