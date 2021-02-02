Do you know a Rainmaker?

Nominations for annual logistics leadership awards due March 15.

February 2, 2021
DC Velocity Staff
Know someone who is making a difference in the world of logistics? Then consider nominating him or her as one of DC Velocity's "Rainmakers"—professionals from all facets of the business whose achievements set them apart from the crowd. In the past, our Rainmakers have included practitioners, consultants, academics, vendors, and even military commanders.

To identify these Rainmakers, DC Velocity's editorial directors work with members of the magazine's Editorial Advisory Board. The nomination process begins in January and concludes in April with a vote to determine which nominees will be invited to become Rainmakers.

The 2021 Rainmakers will be unveiled in our July issue. You can check out last year's winners here

If you'd like to nominate someone, please fill out our online nomination form by the March 15 deadline.

