MARTIN BENCHER GROUP expands in the Netherlands

Martin Bencher Group has always been active in conducting business in the Netherlands, including direct dealings with clients, transshipment activity, dealing with crane operators, and dealing with globally acknowledged shipowners. We are pleased to announce that we are now opening a fully operational office in the Netherlands, so we can continue to serve existing as well as new clients with innovative and competitive logistic solutions.

The Netherlands has always been an important commercial and logistics hub and the country’s business activity matches Martin Bencher Group’s strategic focus projects segments very well.

Country Manager for Martin Bencher Netherlands BV is Mr. Michael Dahoe, who has a long history and performance within global project forwarding.

“It is an honour, after having co-operated for so many years with Martin Bencher Group worldwide, now also to become a part of the Group. We are very proud to be serving our local and global clients as Martin Bencher Netherlands. I am looking forward to a prosperous future together with our clients, suppliers, and the entire Martin Bencher Group” says Country Manager, Michael Dahoe.

About Martin Bencher Group

The Martin Bencher Group provides shipping and forwarding services to customers Worldwide and has 31 own offices in 23 countries. The main business areas are Project Logistics and Project Support services including Airfreight, Project Management, Engineering, Supply Chain Services, Consultancy services.