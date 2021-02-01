Established in 2014 in Dubai, handling operations for the entire Middle East, Pakistan, and Afghanistan region. Our expertise lies in Project & Contract Logistics services, along with a Strong operation for the GCC Land Movement. We are a trained team of expert logistics professionals with Years of Industry Experience.

MEPL International Pakistan ranks among one of the leading Contract & Project Logistics Provider in Pakistan with an Experienced Team of Individuals and years of Local and International industry experience, We have some important brands choosing us to be their Logistics Partner because they value our flexibility, responsiveness, and quick decision-making process. We pride ourselves in our ability to design and realize innovative, cost-effective solutions to any logistics challenge. With our Expert & customer Focus oriented team & worldwide network of responsive professional partners, you can trust us to move your most valuable cargo safely and efficiently.

We design our operations compatible, cost-effective & solution-oriented to suit our customer’s requirements. From Conservative Freight forwarding (sea /air /land) to complete Project Logistics Solution / Multimodal door to door logistics & integrated logistics solution, we have come a long way.

MEPL RANGE OF SERVICES

– Project Logistics Solution / Turnkey Projects

– Contract Logistics Solution

– Sea Freight / Air Freight Solutions

– Consolidation Services

– Local & Transit Custom Clearance

– Country wide Rail & Land Operation

– Afghan/ CIS Transit via Pakistan

– CPEC Project

– Container Trading / Rental (New / USED )

Our innovative approach in logistics helps us provide custom solutions that are cost-effective and result-oriented. This sets us apart from the competition and makes us your ‘GO TO Partner’ for freight & logistics.

We welcome MEPL International Pakistan (Middle East Project Logistics) to the AiO team!

About All in One Logistics Network (AiO)

The All in One (AiO) network is unique in the world of logistics networking. We give you depth and breadth in logistics around the world. And we give you the reason to stop looking for that one group that takes care of your all your many clients’ logistics needs.

The world of independent freight forwarding is made up of many diverse players. Some have only one specialty and others are proficient in more than one type of cargo. AiO gives you the place to go so that you won’t have to join three or four different groups to have all of your specializations taken care of with professionals who will help you to grow your business. AiO has many separate divisions that allow you to focus on your cargo to the best suited partners. For instance, if your company is a general forwarder who also has a specialized department that just handles perishables AiO can help with both commercial cargo agents and perishables specialists around the world. If you are a removals agent who has an exhibitions division you can get your cargo handled again, completely within AiO.

Each subgroup member is thoroughly screened prior to acceptance and upon acceptance we make sure that all members are protected financially. Then you go to work with the other partner members. Your business grows, the network grows. But more than that your demanding customers will be more than satisfied with your coverage.

If you are looking for a non-exclusive independent logistics network that allows you to professionally handle many specialized cargo, never having to leaving one group, then look no further. AiO is your new home.