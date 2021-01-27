Werner sells off freight forwarding arm to focus on North American logistics business

Transportation and logistics company Werner Enterprises Inc. will sell off its freight forwarding arm to to Scan Global Logistics Group (SGL), saying the move will allow it to focus on its North American logistics capabilities, the company said today.

Known as Werner Global Logistics (WGL), the division offers freight forwarding services for international ocean and air shipments to customers with international freight forwarding operations primarily in the U.S., China, and Mexico.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. WGL’s freight forwarding services for international ocean and air shipments generated $53 million of revenue in fiscal year 2020.

Denmark-based SGL has its U.S. headquarters in Seattle and offers international freight-forwarding services worldwide primarily by air and sea, with supporting IT, logistics, warehousing, and road services.

According to Werner, current WGL customers will benefit from SGL’s network of over 115 locations across the globe, their modern transportation management technology, global multi-channel service offerings, and ability to provide local and international solutions in new trade lanes across the Asian Pacific, European, Middle-Eastern, and Latin American markets.

Following the deal, Omaha, Nebraska-based Werner will continue to provide North American truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, and final mile services. As part of the deal, Werner also entered into an agreement with SGL to offer comprehensive international logistics solutions to its existing and future North American customers.

“Innovative solutions in logistics has been our focus for over three decades,” SGL’s North American COO - International, Julien Ranzato, said in a release. “Werner’s established culture, leadership, network, and core values are a great fit for us, and we look forward to continuing and expanding our relationship with Werner on international and domestic business opportunities that will result from this strategic partnership.”