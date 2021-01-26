OPEN SKY GROUP CREATES CLIENT EXPERIENCE TEAM NAMING CASEY WINANS SENIOR VP

RALEIGH, N.C. (January 26, 2021) – Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder solutions, doubled-down on its commitment to building winning experiences for its customers by hiring Casey Winans as its new senior vice president of customer experience.

The company has long had a focus on culture, striving to build the kind of work environment and benefits that attract and retain excellent employees. The pace of growth and success has led to a shift in that focus over to the customer. The new role will examine the entire customer journey from beginning to end, working across the company to ensure that the customer experience is always consistent and outstanding.

“Given our start as a services company, customer-centricity has always been part of our DNA,” said Curt Sardeson, CEO of Open Sky Group. “Over time, even with a focus on cultural core values like Candor and Mastery, it can be hard to see things as objectively as we might have earlier in our evolution. With our strategic goal of helping our customers get more out of their technology than they would from anyone else, we are pleased to have Casey bringing new energy, perspective and ideas to our mission, including the dedicated focus to help us take our customer experience to the next level.”

Mr. Winans, a self-described “customer zealot,” comes to Open Sky Group after building a 20-year career as a customer-facing executive in the supply chain and software industries, working for such firms as GE Transportation, RedPrairie (now Blue Yonder), Metro Supply Chain Group and most recently, his own consulting company. He co-founded MacGregor Partners in 2013, leading the firm’s

Blue Yonder practice of consultants, analysts and engineers as their head of client services, helping to build the company to over $10M in annual revenue.

Mr. Winans career history in supply chain, most notably five years at RedPrairie where he built agile teams for WMS, Parcel and TMS projects, as well as his familiarity with Blue Yonder software, were deciding factors in his selection to help reimagine Open Sky Group’s customer journey.

“Open Sky Group’s dedication to service aligns well with my own,” said Mr. Winans. “I believe in going all in and sharing the risk to create win-win outcomes for everyone concerned. Open Sky Group stands with me on this and I’m excited to be onboard.”

Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder warehouse management, labor management and transportation management solutions, helps clients lower costs and risks with its proprietary methodology and no-modifications approach to upgrades and implementations. As the largest, dedicated Blue Yonder WMS Implementation partner and one of the first accredited for WMS, Open Sky Group is committed to client success and strives every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for supply chain solutions.