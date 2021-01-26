Labelmaster Releases Online Training Courses Explaining New South America Shipping Regulations

January 26, 2021 (Chicago, IL) – Labelmaster , the leading provider of products, services and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials (hazmat), today announced that it has partnered with CIQUIME to offer new and exclusive English-language online training courses that explain the new MERCOSUR DG transport regulations in South America. This on-demand, two-part course is the perfect introduction to the MERCOSUR regulations that were implemented to reduce the complexities of shipping hazmat to and through South America.

MERCOSUR, which is made up of Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia and Venezuela, is the largest free-trade agreement bloc in South America. In an effort to simplify the complexity of DG transport, MERCOSUR recently harmonized the regulations for shipping DG to, from, or through a country that is a party to the MERCOSUR agreement, as opposed to working off of many different versions and revisions of UN Model regulations.

“The DG regulations in South America have been complex, confusing and inconsistent across countries, which is why the MERCOSUR countries have taken these steps,” said Rhonda Jessop, director of global learning, Labelmaster. “These changes impact how DG shipments are prepared and transported, so it is critical for all U.S.-based companies with supply chain operations in South America to be informed of the changes and understand the impact they will have on operations. Labelmaster’s exclusive English-language training provides guidance and information to help shippers comply with these new regulations and make transporting into, across and out of South America more efficient and effective.”

The online course provides an overview of how MERCOSUR regulations apply, along with technical information shippers need to know (e.g., marking, labeling and packaging requirements, etc.), as well as the potential fines and sanctions they face for noncompliance. The course is presented in two modules that are available for purchase separately or as a full course.

Module 1 (MERCOSUR Dangerous Goods Regulations Awareness) covers the text of the MERCOSUR Agreement and Annex I, the General Provisions of the Agreement

Module 2 (MERCOSUR Dangerous Goods Regulations Technical Rules) covers the Technical Rules found in the MERCOSUR agreement



In addition to on-demand training, classroom and virtual instructor-led training sessions are also available, as well as customized training tailored to an organization’s unique business and products.

Diego Gotelli, director of the Chemistry Information Center at CIQUIME explains, “Just four years ago, transportation regulations of DG by road was based on seven different versions of the UN model regulations, with almost 20 years of difference from one country to another.” He adds, “The harmonization of MERCOSUR transport rules has made DG transport in South America much less complicated, but many North American shippers are unaware of the new rules. By partnering with Labelmaster to develop the industry’s first English-language MERCOSUR DG road regulations online training, we can provide organizations with the information and training they need.”

To learn more, listen to Diego and Rhonda discussing the new MERCOSUR DG regulations at Labelmaster’s Hazmatters – The Dangerously Good Hazmat Podcast .

To find out more about Labelmaster’s wide range of training solutions that help keep employees and shipments safe and compliant, visit https://www.labelmaster.com/shop/training .