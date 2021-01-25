Southeastern Freight Lines Recognized as Best Employer in South Carolina by GOBankingRates

LEXINGTON, S.C. (Jan. 25, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced its recognition as Best Employer in South Carolina by GOBankingRates.

GOBankingRates used data from market research company Statista, global media, branding and technology company Forbes and Recruit Holdings' HR technology business Glassdoor to identify organizations liked best by current and former employees in, “The Best Place To Work in Your State.”

Forbes recognized Southeastern Freight Lines as Best Employer in South Carolina in its second annual ranking of America’s best employers by state last fall.

“We are honored to receive this acknowledgment from GOBankingRates, compiled based off feedback from our current and past employees,” said Richard Slater, vice president of field sales at Southeastern Freight Lines. “It is the culmination of the over 8,500 people who work at Southeastern who represent our values, our brand, and our commitment to serving with excellence in all that we do. We understand that in order to create this culture and standard of excellence across our organization, we must be invested in the well-being of each of those individuals and this award is a testament that this commitment is real.”

South Carolina is home to Southeastern’s corporate office in Lexington as well as five service centers located in Augusta, Charleston, Columbia, Florence and Greenville, employing 1,132 associates across the state. The company recently celebrated its 70th anniversary, including 70 years of service out of the Columbia service center.

In 1950, as Southeastern’s corporate office and headquarters, the Columbia service center originally employed eight people who served the corporate office and also ran the terminal. Today, the Columbia service center has grown to 102 dock doors and more than 160 employees and is located at 4025 Sunset Blvd. The corporate office employs an additional 540 employees out of its Lexington, South Carolina, headquarters at 420 Davega Road.

