Newcastle Systems Introduces its Low-Cost LT Series Mobile Laptop Cart

HAVERHILL, Mass. (01/01/2021) - Newcastle Systems, a leading provider of industrial mobile-powered carts designed to make warehouses, manufacturing facilities and retail floors more efficient, is now introducing the latest product, the LT Series Mobile Powered Laptop Cart. The sturdy cart with an integrated power system provides an economical solution for computing or light barcode printing applications for employees working in many industrial environments including warehouses, distribution centers, production floors and event front end retail. This will power your laptop or small thermal printer and scanner for 8+ hours or 24/7 operation with an integrated PowerSwap Nucleus MINI battery system.

Designed for most industrial environments, the LT Series increases workers’ productivity by 50+% by eliminating costly walking back and forth to a deskbound laptop or printer. It also enhances the “paperless process” as workers are now able to move around with access to their laptop, small thermal printer and scanner. The cart’s integrated power system allows workers to completely leverage their wireless facility. This cart can seamlessly flow from task to task without cords or costly cable drops, adding a greater level of efficiency to every facility. With safety in mind, workers can also ensure a 6’ to 10’ work distance between each other.

“The LT series is a flexible, economical solution for mobile printing and computing in a variety of warehouse, retail, and manufacturing environments. It is a simple low-cost solution to a complex costly problem – walking without purpose.” Explained, Sales Director, Kevin Ledversis.

The LT Series cart is 42” in height from the floor to the top shelf. It has a square compact footprint with only 20.5” in width and depth, allowing associates to navigate narrow aisles and tight spaces. Its steel construction and 5” locking rubber casters ensure a rugged, yet lightweight design.

Typical applications for the LT Series include electronic work instruction, asset tracking, quality assurance, supervisor station, on-demand label printing/scanning, cycle counting and more.

To learn more about the LT Series Mobile Powered Laptop cart, please contact Newcastle’s sales team 1-781-935-3450 or visit this page.

About Newcastle Systems

Newcastle Systems, Inc. is a provider of workplace mobility solutions that include a range of mobile carts for every workstation need with a unique, integrated power system that enables companies to maximize workplace efficiencies with minimal investment. Newcastle Systems mobility solutions are in place around the world helping reduce footsteps in warehouses, speed up receiving, picking and shipping operations, improve staffing efficiencies on the retail floor, and provide convenience and ergonomic benefits for employees in manufacturing, education, distribution, military and government sectors. For more information, visit http://www.newcastlesys.com or e-mail sales@newcastlesys.com.