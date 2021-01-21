76 Freeze, Denver's First Cold Storage Spec Project, Coming Online in 2021: New 247,032-SF State-of-the-Art Facility Designed for Evolving Needs

DENVER, Colo., January 21, 2021 – Denver’s very first cold storage speculative development is currently under construction. 76 Freeze, a 247,032-square-foot state-of-the-art, multi-temperature facility, is scheduled for completion in October 2021. Located at 189 Bromley Business Parkway in Brighton, Colo., the brand-new facility situated on 17 acres is strategically positioned to service Colorado’s Front Range and Rocky Mountain regions. Approximately 166,000 square feet of space in the multi-user facility has been preleased to a single tenant.



76 Freeze is owned and was developed by Karis Cold Storage (Karis Cold) a Chicago-based private real estate investment and development company exclusively focused on the cold storage industry. 76 Freeze incorporates a convertible freezer designed to operate at temperatures ranging from as low as -10° Fahrenheit up to higher than 55° Fahrenheit, which makes the facility suitable for a variety of users in need of freezer, cooler, processing or dry space.



“We’ve been tracking the lack of quality supply and increased demand for cold storage and are excited to work with our partners to bring this product to market to fill that need,” said Jake Finley, CEO at Karis Cold Storage. “This facility is specifically designed with flexibility in mind to meet the diverse needs of a variety of cold storage users – all under the same roof.”



Cushman & Wakefield is handling the Leasing Services for the new landmark project, an effort being led by Matt Trone, SIOR, along with colleagues Steve Hager, Drew McManus, SIOR, and Joey Trinkle. The Denver-based team is currently marketing the remaining 79,735 SF available for lease.



“It is a great pleasure to be involved in this rare project in Denver designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s supply chain dynamics and cold storage users while maximizing efficiency and lower costs,” said Matt Trone. “We are also thrilled in having been able to already secure a notable tenant in the majority of the space, indicative of the functionality and quality of this facility.”



One of Denver’s premier locations for cold storage distribution, 76 Freeze offers direct access to I-76 and E-470. The facility comprises 2.84M leasable cubic feet and features 4,800 SF of office (expandable), 14 dock-high doors, ample car and trailer parking, 6” insulated metal panel construction, and a Quell sprinkler system.



Trone added, “76 Freeze also features a generous 40-foot clear-height ceiling, and can accommodate up to 10,000 pallet positions. The flooring is also in shell condition to accommodate a tenant’s specific use.”

CLICK HERE for rendering of 76 Freeze