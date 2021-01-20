JLL promotes industry expert to grow cross-border retail and industrial business

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2020 – JLL announced Charlotte Elstob as Senior Vice President of Global Business Development in the firm’s Retail, Industrial and Logistics business lines. Elstob will guide clients seeking to grow their retail and industrial international presence.

“Charlotte will play an integral role in driving global expansion for JLL Retail and Industrial clients,” said Naveen Jaggi, President of Retail Advisory Services, JLL. “Her strength as a leader and history of execution allowed her to quickly pivot upon COVID-19 to connect our clients with new solutions for global expansion as they navigate their changing portfolios and needs.”

Previously, Elstob started as a graduate surveyor and later became a Director in the JLL U.K. Retail and Leisure Team, where she advised international landlords in London and throughout the U.K.

Today, in the firm’s New York office, she is the leading advisor dedicated to cross-border retail and industrial expansion. In addition to her role on the Global Retail Board, Elstob will also join the JLL Global Industrial Board. Elstob’s skillset will help drive JLL’s Retail Industrial Task Force globally by helping clients identify new revenue streams and creatively optimize their global real estate assets.

“Charlotte’s exceptional work on behalf of JLL Retail during the pandemic makes her a sure-fire for blending her role into our Industrial team,” said Craig Meyer, President of Industrial, JLL, Americas. “She will act as a relationship manager and problem solver, and I know she will be a fantastic addition to the team with her proven track record of capitalizing on changing market dynamics and strategically matching clients with the right JLL team in the right market.”

While Elstob will focus on expanding client business globally, she will also work with leaders from JLL’s Retail and Industrial business lines to keep clients informed during COVID-19 about global marketplace conditions, the state of the industry, as well as recovery efforts.

