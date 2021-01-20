Duravant Launches nVenia, a Duravant Operating Company

Downers Grove, IL – January 20, 2021 – Duravant LLC (“Duravant”), a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, announced today the introduction of nVenia, LLC, a new Operating Company within Duravant’s Packaging Solutions Segment formed by combining Arpac, Hamer-Fischbein and Ohlson into a single entity.

Leveraging the strengths of Arpac, Hamer, Fischbein, and Ohlson, nVenia is positioned to be a leading equipment designer, manufacturer and integrator for primary, secondary and end-of-line packaging solutions. Arpac equipment includes shrink wrappers, tunnels and bundlers, tray and case formers and packers, and robotic and conventional palletizers. Fischbein equipment is the trusted brand for open-mouth bag sewing and sealing systems. Hamer equipment leads the market in industrial bagging automation, with a comprehensive portfolio of solutions including weighing, forming, filling, sewing, sealing and complete bag management. Ohlson equipment is recognized for rugged, highly accurate primary packaging lines to weigh, count and fill all types of packages, from flexible pouches to jars to rigid containers. All four of these names will continue to thrive as product brands within the nVenia product offering and will be prominently featured as such on nVenia equipment.

“The union of these four equipment brands reflects a new era, further strengthening Duravant’s leadership position in the North American packaging industry,” said Mike Kachmer, President and CEO of Duravant. “By bringing these brands together under one roof and one name, we are creating next-level packaging equipment, integration and innovation solutions for our customers.”

nVenia will operate from a newly constructed, 256,000 square foot facility located in Wood Dale, Illinois, just minutes from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport; making travel convenient for global customers and partners. The facility is planned to open in April 2021 with nVenia’s existing manufacturing sites transitioning into this single location throughout the remainder of the year.

“nVenia’s new home is a world-class facility with a state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center, outfitted with demonstration, lab and training capabilities designed to welcome customers and guests to engage with the complete nVenia family of packaging brands,” said Thurman Melson, President of nVenia. “nVenia’s name comes from the Latin word invenio, meaning innovation. That word will be the driving force behind everything nVenia does while we persist to keep our customers’ needs at the forefront.”

nVenia’s customers will continue to depend on their existing Arpac, Hamer-Fischbein and Ohlson Packaging sales representatives, as well as SupportPro technicians for the sales, maintenance and service of their equipment. By combining these brands under one roof and utilizing lean deployment, nVenia’s customers will realize multiple benefits including increased quality, reduced lead times and improved service levels.

“Having worked in this industry for over 22 years, I can say that this is a truly exciting move for the entire Duravant family of operating companies,” said Rick Allegretti, nVenia Senior Vice President of Sales. “nVenia is a powerhouse in the market now, with the strength, recognition and longevity of Arpac, Hamer-Fischbein and Ohlson. We are positioned for incredible growth and look forward to better serving our customers with the same quality, service and relationship focus our customers have always counted on.”

About nVenia

nVenia, headquartered in Wood Dale, IL, designs and manufactures primary, secondary and end-of-line packaging equipment, featuring the product brands of Arpac, Fischbein, Hamer and Ohlson. Serving targeted end markets including consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, agriculture and industrials, nVenia’s focus is on delivering next-level packaging equipment, integration and innovation to our customers. Arpac brand equipment includes shrink wrappers, tunnels and bundlers, tray and case formers and packers, and robotic and conventional palletizers. Fischbein equipment is the trusted brand for open-mouth bag sewing and sealing systems. Hamer brand equipment is utilized worldwide and leads the market in large format filling, bagging, and palletizing; operating in some of the harshest production environments. Ohlson brand equipment features rugged solutions for automating weighing and counting operations into primary packaging of flexible and rigid containers. These trusted brands together deliver next-level performance through consultative design of integrated fit-for-purpose production lines. nVenia is a Duravant Company and is backed by SupportPro, a complete lifecycle management program for parts, service and support. For more information, visit www.nVenia.com.

About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors. Duravant’s market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability. For more information, visit www.duravant.com.