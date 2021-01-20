Qatar Airways Cargo Takes a Major Digital Leap with Global eBooking on WebCargo

Forwarders globally will soon be able to conduct real-time eBookings, access live rates, and see available capacity with Qatar Airways Cargo via the service of WebCargo, a Freightos Group company, providing critical agility as supply chains contend with COVID-19’s impact and disruption.

Rollout will begin with France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, South Africa and Spain on 7 February 2021. As part of the launch, Qatar Airways Cargo will be offering the most competitive rates on WebCargo by introducing a discount scheme to forwarders*, resulting in an average saving of USD0.06/kg for the first 20,000 shipments booked via the platform in these countries.

The cargo carrier is determined to push the development of WebCargo bookings and will also implement a number of special promotions further in the year.

As of Q1 this year, more than 2,000 WebCargo forwarders and customers across over 10,000 global branches will have instant access to capacity and pricing.

Qatar Airways Chief Officer Cargo, Mr. Guillaume Halleux, said: “We are pleased to partner with WebCargo to provide true agility and digital connectivity for our customers. As a leading global carrier, we rely on constant innovation and digitalisation across all our operations in order to provide our best-in-class customer service. During the past months, we have introduced several digitalisation initiatives such as online rate distribution, ad hoc rate automation, track and trace and availability via API. The future of air cargo is indeed digital and this change will definitely bring in efficiency across the supply chain.”

Freightos Group CEO Mr. Zvi Schrieber, said: “Digitalisation is a crucial step in powering agile supply chains in a rapidly changing world. We’re incredibly proud that Qatar Airways Cargo, the largest cargo airline in the world - has selected WebCargo to launch third-party eBookings for forwarders around the world.”

*subject to eligibility criteria

About Qatar Airways Cargo

Qatar Airways Cargo, one of the world’s leading international air cargo carriers, serves more than 60 freighter destinations worldwide via its world-class Doha hub and also delivers freight on the belly-hold deck of passenger aircraft to an extensive network. The Qatar Airways Cargo fleet includes two Boeing 747-8 freighters, 24 Boeing 777 freighters and four Airbus A330 freighters.

About WebCargo, a Freightos Group Company

WebCargo® is the most advanced digitization platform for logistics service providers.

WebCargo Air is the leading platform for live air cargo rate distribution and bookings between hundreds of airlines and 1,900+ forwarders. Logistics providers who are IATA members can access dynamic capacity, pricing, and eBooking by signing up at webcargo.co .

WebCargo AcceleRate® is the leading platform for enterprise freight forwarders to manage rates and automate sales, spanning ocean, air and land.