C.H. Robinson launches consumer brand as Robinson Fresh®

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (January 19, 2020) — Robinson Fresh®, a division of global logistics company C.H. Robinson, is now offering fresh produce under its own name for the first time in the company’s 115-year history of being the leader in providing and transporting fresh produce. Retailers can continue to offer the best produce on the market, which they have depended on Robinson Fresh to consistently provide since 1905, along with unparalleled global supply chain capabilities. Now, shoppers can also get to know the brand behind the produce they love and feel confident knowing they are getting the very best with the Robinson Fresh logo.

“We are excited to have shoppers associate our brand with the high-quality fresh produce we have provided for years,” said Michael Castagnetto, president of Robinson Fresh. “We will continue to provide our retail and foodservice customers fresh produce, ideas and solutions to help their businesses both today and tomorrow, no matter what challenges they face. We are working to help consumers feed their families’ healthy lifestyles by offering the best in fresh for endless possibilities in creating nourishing meals.”

The company has provided fresh product across the world since 1905 and was the foundation behind the creation of C.H. Robinson. Working with growers in 35 countries and serving 50 of the 75 largest North American food retailers as customers, the company has built a legacy as one of the largest produce providers in the world.

“As our retail customers know, we go beyond providing fresh produce for their stores and e-commerce platforms. We combine a fresh, high-quality product with consumer and category insights as well as a global suite of services and best-in class talent to support their company’s success. As we extend our brand from behind-the-scenes to the package, we continue our commitment to be the people our customers and consumers can rely on for the best produce on the market,” said Castagnetto.

This recent change includes an update to the company’s logo as well as new packaging for fruits and vegetables across the produce department that will now reflect the Robinson Fresh brand. Consumers will start to see fresh produce items in the Robinson Fresh brand like mini peppers, jalapenos, kale and mixed greens in stores as early as this week. The company plans to roll out more products in the coming year and their current products can be found at retail and foodservice providers across the world. For more information, visit: www.robinsonfresh.com.

