Protests and Unrest Prompt Instructional Technologies Inc. to Add New Material

Vancouver, Washington – January 14, 2021 -- Instructional Technologies Inc. (ITI), providers of training solutions for the transportation industry, today announced it added training to deal with demonstrations and protests that block roads for drivers of heavy-duty trucks, delivery trucks and other commercial vehicles.

“The last year has brought an increase in demonstrations and protests along with more incidents of aggravated pedestrians and roadblocks,” said Nathan Stahlman, CEO of ITI. “Our clients have asked for advice and training to keep their drivers safe when surrounded by protesters. We've long had training in dealing with aggressive behavior and road rage. This was a natural if unfortunate extension to that course.

“Defensive driving means being safe in spite of the conditions and actions around you,” Stahlman added. “This important addition lets drivers know their vehicles and loads are not worth more than their lives. It provides ways they can react calmly to unforeseen events so everyone stays safe.”

The focus of the new material is to advise drivers how to avoid protest and demonstration sites or stay safe if that is unavoidable. By listening to news reports and monitoring social media, for example, drivers and their managers can look for alternate routes. If aggressive pedestrians are blocking the road, the course advises drivers to:

● Avoid provoking or engaging with protesters

● Set the parking brakes

● Lock all doors and windows

● Remain in the vehicle if safe to do so, but never if you feel at risk

● Call law enforcement

● Use a mobile phone or dash cam to record the event

The course also addresses other forms of aggressive driving (or road rage) that professional drivers may encounter.

ITI offers defensive driving courses in its PRO-TREAD and ClearDrive libraries for drivers of heavy-duty, and box trucks and delivery vans. All ITI training covers common safety issues in short, actionable and easy to understand courses.

About Instructional Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 1995 and based in Vancouver, Washington, Instructional Technologies Inc. (ITI) is the leading provider of online training to the transportation industry. The company’s commitment to training is based on the principles of mastery learning, accurate and automated record keeping, and up-to-date information that ensure personnel have been effectively trained and detailed records kept. ITI makes fleets and warehouses safer and more profitable through its large PRO-TREAD® and ClearDrive™ libraries, On Ramp™ ELDT (Entry Level Driver Training) for CDL schools, and its Sentix® learning management system. Transportation and logistics companies choose ITI because of its automated learning management system, custom training capabilities, flexible lesson methodologies, and engaging 3D animations that improve retention, ensure subject matter mastery and lower the total cost of training. For more information, please visit www.instructiontech.net