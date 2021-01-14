Telematics platform aids monitoring of material handling equipment, Kenco says

Third party logistics provider (3PL) Kenco Logistics today released a telematics solution for material handling equipment (MHE), saying the platform can streamline monitoring processes and provide real-time visibility into a wide range of metrics.

In turn, managers can use those tools to improve efficiency, safety, and compliance through data-driven business decisions, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said.

Designed to help companies recruit and retain a skilled and qualified workforce, Kenco’s FleetCloud product provides managers with real-time insights into their MHE operators’ performance and simplifies the capture of incident reports, helping them to understand employees’ behaviors to create new training opportunities and ensure they are getting the best performance possible.

Kenco says that approach can allow warehouse and supply chain safety managers to ensure the protection of both their operators and assets. Toward that end, the system is brand-agnostic, so customers can integrate it with any MHE their business requires in the future.