Island Pacific Announces Partnership with CGS for PIM & PLM Island Pacific signs partnership with CGS to support best-in-class PIM & PLM capabilities

Santa Ana, CA, and New York, NY – January 12, 2021 – Island Pacific, a division of 3Q Holdings Limited and a leading provider of global software solutions and services to the retail industry, announced it has signed a partnership with CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, for its BlueCherry Next™ PIM (Product Information Management) and PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) solutions.

Davy Rosen, Island Pacific CEO, explains: “We are continually listening to our user community to understand the tools they need to help them elevate their processes and businesses to the next level and we do that either by extensive R&D or fostering strategic partnerships such as the one with CGS for PIM & PLM. Typically Island Pacific SmartSuite deals with a finished style or finished SKU providing everything a global multichannel retailer needs for master data and product enrichment. Our partnership with CGS means that we can take this to the next level.”

Many of today’s global retailers engage in supplying not only finished products but in developing their own products from concept to delivery. The solution helps organize and classify millions of pieces of data across multiple stakeholders. Collaboration and digitization of all the assets are key for ease of access across departments and channels. Ensuring all data is available and fed to the relevant, interested party whether that be suppliers, ecommerce, buying, merchandising, finance, wholesale and other channels. Allowing supply chain and their partners the opportunity to quickly share and update critical product information well before it becomes a finished article. Giving all parties greater transparency and improving communication.

Richard Gaetano, Island Pacific COO, elaborates: “In addition, the partnership with CGS provides Island Pacific with a best-in-class PLM solution which ensures retailers have the tools to manage their products as they move through from concept to finished good. Product development is such an integral part of our customers’ business process and this will enhance that experience and improve visibility of the product from planning, formalizing, ordering and all the way through allocating the products across various channels. Strategically, the benefits are extremely tangible; providing one version of the truth and integration of activity across all interested parties with an integral workflow.

“We are pleased to introduce a bidirectional integration that builds from our merchandise and financial planning systems, across to the PLM system for product development across the planned categories where the finished products can be formalized into our merchandising system. Once products are formalized, they can be further enriched and purchase orders can originate through BlueCherry Next PLM and/or our SmartRetail Merchandising system for management and invoicing.”

Paul Magel, President of Business Applications division at CGS, states: “I am delighted to announce our collaboration and partnership with Island Pacific to provide an end-to-end solution for global multichannel retailers. Much has been written about increased social awareness and consciousness, environmental sustainability as well as the need to react quickly to avoid overproduction. Partnering to offer tools that help with wider awareness of products and activity can only support those goals. Through BlueCherry Next PLM, brands can leverage the latest in 3D technology, which is imperative amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that has restricted face-to-face interactions and travel. By integrating with best-of-breed 3D solutions, consumers can experience actual material properties and fit before an accurate simulation.”

About Island Pacific

Island Pacific has over 40 years of experience providing software solutions to many of the world’s most well-known global multichannel retailers. Island Pacific SmartSuite is available as a comprehensive, integrated system, or as feature-rich, stand-alone modules. From the creation of initial plans, inventory management, price management, purchase order management, allocation and replenishment, unified commerce, POS, business intelligence and machine learning. All modules interact seamlessly, ensuring data integrity and a single view of information driving business growth and consistent return on investment across all channels whether it be bricks and mortar, e-commerce, or B2B.

Island Pacific, a division of 3Q Holdings Limited (www.threeq.com.au) was founded in 1978. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California, and has offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. For more information, visit: www.islandpacific.com

About CGS

For 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn.