Régie du Terminal à Conteneurs (RTC) Douala Opts for Navis 360 Managed Services to Better Manage N4 TOS

Oakland, CA — January 13, 2020 — Navis , a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced today that Régie du Terminal à Conteneurs (RTC) Douala went live with Navis 360 Managed Services in the cloud to help make the most out of its N4 investment. The terminal added 360 Managed Services to enhance its terminal operations, optimize operations and management on N4, and remain competitive in the industry.

RTC, formally Douala Container Terminal, within the main port in Cameroon, is located on the estuary of the Wouri River and accounts for the majority of Cameroonian port traffic. Operating at 380,000 TEU annually, RTC is one of the best-equipped ports in Central Africa and upgraded to Navis N4 TOS earlier this year to enhance its offerings with a more modern system. In six weeks, the terminal was running on N4 and opted to add Navis 360 Managed Services in the cloud to better manage the TOS and get the most impact and ROI, without the additional IT investment to manage the system.

"Given the tight timeline of this project, when we met with the Navis team we knew we would need the Navis TOS available in the cloud along with the Testing, Training and Production features that Navis Managed Services offered to get the most out of our N4 TOS,’ said Patrick Guy Abodioh, Deputy CIO of PAD, the owner of RTC. “We have optimized our operations and service by using 360 Managed Services in the cloud and look forward to the additional benefits and savings that we will unlock from using the system in the coming years.”

“Navis 360 Managed Services helps our customers navigate the technical aspects of the TOS so they can focus on the daily operations and provide the best services to their customers,” said Jacques Marchetti, General Manager of EMEA at Navis. “We look forward to helping RTC perform at its best by ensuring the TOS is running at its peak, allowing them to remain competitive and reach their business goals.”

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the cargo supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services, to enable our customers, regardless of cargo type, to maximize performance and reduce risk. Through its holistic approach to operational optimization, Navis customers benefit from improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. Whether tracking cargo through a terminal, improving vessel safety and cargo capacity, optimizing rail network planning and asset utilization, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis helps all customers streamline operations. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimize global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totaled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com