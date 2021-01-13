The Smart Cube announces new release to its Amplifi PRO platform

London, 13 January 2021: The Smart Cube, a global provider of strategic research and analytics solutions, has released the latest version of Amplifi PRO, its on-demand digital procurement intelligence platform for the worldwide procurement community.
Leveraging user feedback and requests, this release of Amplifi PRO contains new commodity-focused features and two new types of category report, giving category managers even deeper insights and more valuable decision-making tools:
This release also includes:
Gaurav Kumar, COO, The Smart Cube, commented: “The platform roadmap for Amplifi PRO continues to evolve as does our investment in new content and features, ensuring the best possible experience for our users. This release contains an even greater depth of market intelligence, with new and more detailed category report formats, as well as some great new tools to enhance commodity intelligence and decision making. Going forward we will release new content and features twice a year.”
Amplifi PRO was first launched in May 2019 as a service for The Smart Cube’s clients. In light of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and fluctuating commodity prices, the platform was opened up to the world in May 2020, enabling companies of all sizes to instantly access essential procurement intelligence, category resources and decision-making tools.
Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing