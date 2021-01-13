The Smart Cube announces new release to its Amplifi PRO platform

London, 13 January 2021: The Smart Cube, a global provider of strategic research and analytics solutions, has released the latest version of Amplifi PRO, its on-demand digital procurement intelligence platform for the worldwide procurement community.

Leveraging user feedback and requests, this release of Amplifi PRO contains new commodity-focused features and two new types of category report, giving category managers even deeper insights and more valuable decision-making tools:

Sourcing destinations dashboard – covering 40+ commodities across agro, building materials, chemicals, dairy, glass and glass products, livestock, medical devices and diagnostics, metals and alloys, and minerals, these dashboards help users identify and evaluate the top 5 import destinations for a selected commodity and sourcing country.

– this dynamic online tool enables category buyers to analyse variations in the production cost with change in input costs (raw material, labour, utility, etc.) across 60+ commodities.

– capturing detailed insights across direct and indirect categories.

– capturing detailed insights across direct and indirect categories. 40+ category briefings – capturing recommended best practices, suppliers’ strategic initiatives (contracts, M&As, innovations, etc.), demand dynamics and commodity pricing trends, across direct and indirect categories – updated three times a year.

This release also includes:

Technical and user journey enhancements including notifications for favourite and viewed reports; improved content sharing through direct links for reports, tools and resources; and improved search functionality with all content mapped to sectors.

including notifications for favourite and viewed reports; improved content sharing through direct links for reports, tools and resources; and improved search functionality with all content mapped to sectors. Updates to existing content including 450+ category insight reports across the Life Sciences, Industrials and CPG sectors, spanning direct and indirect categories; 80+ sustainability and innovation trend reports; 25+ mega trend reports; more than 12,600 cost structures and 8,600 cost drivers; 3,700+ commodity prices; and 25+ tools and templates.

Gaurav Kumar, COO, The Smart Cube, commented: “The platform roadmap for Amplifi PRO continues to evolve as does our investment in new content and features, ensuring the best possible experience for our users. This release contains an even greater depth of market intelligence, with new and more detailed category report formats, as well as some great new tools to enhance commodity intelligence and decision making. Going forward we will release new content and features twice a year.”

Amplifi PRO was first launched in May 2019 as a service for The Smart Cube’s clients. In light of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and fluctuating commodity prices, the platform was opened up to the world in May 2020, enabling companies of all sizes to instantly access essential procurement intelligence, category resources and decision-making tools.