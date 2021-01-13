Duke Realty Announces Ohio Operations Leader

(Indianapolis, IN – January 13, 2020) Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE), the largest domestic-only, pure-play logistics property REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) in the United States, announces the expanded role of Ben Struewing to vice president of leasing and development for the state of Ohio. In his expanded role, Struewing will oversee all local market operations including property management and leasing of the existing properties in Cincinnati and Columbus.

“Ben’s track record of real estate success and his established reputation within the Ohio real estate community will be an asset in his expanded role,” said Steve Schnur, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Duke Realty. “Ben and the rest of our Cincinnati and Columbus teams are committed to providing our clients the highest level of service and fostering our broker and tenant relationships.”

Struewing joined Duke Realty in 1999 serving in various project management and leasing roles. His leasing success earned him several promotions, culminating with his being named vice president of leasing in 2009. He left the company in 2011 to grow his career working for brokerage firms for eight years. Struewing was a senior vice president for JLL and most recently executive vice president of Investments in the Midwest/Eastern U.S. for Hackman Capital Partners before returning to Duke Realty in 2019. He returned to Duke Realty to lead operations in Columbus as vice president of leasing and development. Despite the COVID-19 crisis and subsequent challenging economic landscape, Struewing has continued the successful management of the Columbus portfolio and will now manage the entire 15.5 million square foot Ohio portfolio.

About Duke Realty

On a nationwide basis, Duke Realty owns, maintains an interest in or has under development approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500. More information about Duke Realty is available at www.dukerealty.com. Duke Realty also can be followed on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.