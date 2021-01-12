Softbox appoints new Technical Solutions Specialist to further extend technical support to customers

Long Crendon, Buckinghamshire, UK, 12 January 2020 – Softbox, a leading global innovator and provider of passive temperature controlled packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical, life science and cold chain logistics industries, has announced the appointment of Matthew Tomkinson as a Technical Solutions Specialist.



Matt joins Softbox’s Technical Solutions team and will be responsible for supporting the global commercial team through in-depth cold chain knowledge, market insights, strategy and advice on cold chain implementation.

Matt has spent the past 18 years at Pfizer as their cold chain and network solutions specialist, becoming a Temperature Controlled Logistics Subject Matter Expert (TCL SME), where he helped establish a world class temperature-controlled distribution network. He quickly became a trusted advisor on best-in-class temperature control logistics solutions. Matt’s ethos is ‘ship right first time, every time’.

“I'm delighted to join Softbox and use my cold chain technical knowledge and market insights to help Softbox and its customers achieve the best possible cold chain results,” said Matt Tomkinson about his new role. “I look forward to working with both the commercial and technical teams to help further develop our innovative solutions and help customers achieve their objectives.”

Kevin Valentine, CEO at Softbox, commented: “I’m delighted to have Matt join the Softbox family. His extensive cold chain experience will add great value to our customers. Matt understands the complexity of the cold chain industry and how complex processes need to be put in place to achieve the desired results.”

