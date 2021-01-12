Transportation Impact Acquires Vizion360 to Augment Shipping Technology

EMERALD ISLE, N.C., January 12, 2021 (Newswire.com) - Parcel negotiation pioneer teams up with business intelligence innovator to create industry's first end-to-end supply chain platform.

Transportation Impact, the largest logistics rate optimization services company, announces the acquisition of the business intelligence platform Vizion360. This integration of best-in-class supply chain technology with the industry's most accomplished logistics experts will allow the company to develop an end-to-end supply chain platform for clients navigating an ever-changing shipping environment.

"A Transportation Impact/Vizion360 integration will give clients the most advanced supply chain business intelligence platform available today. We pioneered transportation spend management, and now our customers will benefit from that same strategic mindset plus forward-thinking technology," says Berkley Stafford, CEO of Transportation Impact.

The new end-to-end platform will provide a multi-mode dashboard incorporating business intelligence that transcends the delivery component of the supply chain. Clients will have visibility into their manufacturing, client profitability, sales, and operational planning to produce economic value throughout the company.

"The days of isolated visibility dashboards and independent optimization reports are over. Lead times are shrinking, consumer demand is increasing, and the ability to predict and pivot are critical. Technology that allows companies to model modal shifts, determine inventory level change implications, and optimize their supply chain network provides the tools clients need today. With our combined platform, shippers will make data-driven decisions that improve optimization and positively impact profitability," says Stafford.

"We are excited by the natural fit Vizion360 has found within the Transportation Impact product mix. From the first conversation, it was clear that our combined technologies and expertise can fill a huge need in the marketplace. Together, we can complete the cost picture for shippers in ways our competitors cannot and ways shippers struggle to figure out on their own," says Vizion360 CEO Joe Vocaire.

About Transportation Impact

Transportation Impact, an 8-time Inc. 5000 honoree, leverages proprietary technology unique to the industry to ensure customers pay the lowest possible small parcel and LTL rates. Founded in 2008, the company has grown to 96 employees and over 1000 customers. Currently, TI manages over a billion dollars in logistics spend and has helped its customers save more than $690 million. TI has won many awards, including five consecutive placements on the NC Private 125/Grant Thornton NC 100 and North Carolina Fast 40. TI has also been honored with the BBB Torch Award and Business NC Best Employer, Entrepreneur 360 Best Company, CAI Ovation Award, and Inc. magazine Best Workplaces 2017-20, as well as NC Tech Awards Best Tech Company to Work For 2019-20. For more information, visit www.transportationimpact.com.