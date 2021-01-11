CONSOLIDATED CHASSIS MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES 2020 ANNUAL MAINTENANCE PARTNER AWARD WINNERS

Budd Lake, NJ, January 11, 2021--Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM) has announced the winners of its ninth annual Maintenance Partner Award program. The 2020 Awards recognize valuable partners for their work done in each of CCM's pools in 2019 in two categories: Lowest Out-of-Service (OOS) Percentage and Best Overall Audit Scores.

"Strong partnerships are critical to CCM’s operational fluidity and key to meeting our customers’ needs in a timely, cost-effective manner. CCM aims to consistently keep out-of-service levels low and quality control and customer service levels high. We are proud to honor our maintenance partners who helped us reach that goal,” said Mike Wilson, CEO, CCM.

The awards take into account the following criteria:

Units placed OOS during the audit process

Citations issued at roadside inspections

Ability to maintain high service levels to ensure supply chain fluidity

Availability of high quality equipment for optimized operational efficiency

Of all the roadside inspections, the OOS is most closely monitored because a failure results in a unit shutting down, being pulled out of the fleet and requiring immediate repair. Due to this significant impact on productivity, CCM recognizes its maintenance partners with the fewest OOS units. The partners receiving the Best Overall Audit award had with lowest OOS and the fewest citations at a simulated roadside inspection.

The 2020 CCM Maintenance Partner Award Recipients are as follows:

Midwest Consolidated Chassis Pool (MWCP)

OOS Award -- Jung Trucking, Mascoutah, IL

Best Overall Audit -- KC Piggyback, Kansas City, KS

Mid-South Consolidated Chassis Pool (MCCP)

OOS Award -- Container Maintenance Corporation, Memphis, TN

Best Overall Audit -- IMC Memphis, Memphis, TN

South Atlantic Consolidated Chassis Pool (SACP)

OOS Award – Container Maintenance Corporation, North Charleston, SC

Best Overall Audit – CPI, Inc., Fairburn, GA

Denver Consolidated Chassis Pool (DCCP)

OOS Award-- North American Enterprises, Denver, CO

Best Overall Audit -- Intermountain Welding & Equipment, Salt Lake City, UT

To determine the 2020 award recipients, CCM conducted an audit using its fully deployed MandR system, a proprietary M&R asset management program that was rolled out to all CCM pool maintenance partners in 2019. MandR tracks maintenance and repair history, reduces administrative burden, flags patterns and inconsistencies, delivers detailed visibility into the M&R cycle, including associated costs.

“The enhanced visibility offered through MandR helped streamline our auditing process, which we use for day-to-day operations as well as for this award. The data provided by MandR allows us to collaborate and share information with our maintenance partners, ensuring high levels of safety, reliability and service,” said Mr. Wilson.

About CCM

CCM is the leading cooperative chassis pool manager, managing the combined fleet of multiple contributors to provide maximum equipment availability and facilitate ease of participation to all involved in intermodal freight transport. CCM supports all chassis provisioning models and enables participants the ability to choose their chassis provider through CCM's Customer Choice Program. Bringing together an experienced Logistics and M&R staff strategically stationed throughout each region, CCM is committed to high quality and reliable equipment to meet customers' needs. The Chassis Management Application Suite provides a best-in-class platform for the management of chassis provisioning for all industry stakeholders, allowing CCM to effectively collaborate with steamship lines, railroads, ports and motor carriers at over 300 locations nationwide.