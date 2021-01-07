Total Distribution, Inc. Jacksonville Recently Acquired Semi-Automatic Carton Packer, Brewsky 500

CANTON, OH — January 7, 2021 — Total Distribution, Inc. (TDI) recently acquired a semi-automatic carton packer, the Brewsky 500, at TDI’s Jacksonville, Florida location. The Brewsky 500 was purchased to carton 2 million, twelve-packs for a major beverage manufacturer in a projected time of fewer than four months. This service is available for all interested parties, now and in the future.

“This equipment is a significant investment on our part, but it opens up the opportunity for more packaging in the future,” said Doug Sibila, President and CEO of Peoples Services, Inc. “This is the type of value-added opportunities that we seek.”

The Brewsky 500 machine is the highest speed beverage cartoner/case packer with an All-Servo-Powertrain. It has the flexibility to perform well in the bottling and canning industry with its higher speeds and high-efficiency demands. The Brewsky 500 produces up to 420 cans/minute and up to 35 cases/minute.

About Peoples Services, Inc.

Peoples Services, Inc. is a network of wholly owned 3PL companies, including Total Distribution, Peoples Cartage, Central Warehouse Operations and Terminal Warehouse, with 8 million square feet of public and contract warehouse space. Peoples Services is ISO 9001:2015 certified and operates over 45 facilities across seven states with 19 FDA registered facilities. Peoples Services earned the American Chemical Council Responsible Care Management Certification and the National Association of Chemical Distributors Affiliation. In addition to medical and food-grade facilities, the company specializes in the storage and handling of chemicals, polymers and plastics with a range of temperature-controlled and intermodal options available. Peoples Services also offers award-winning transportation, logistics and fulfillment services. For more information, visit www.peoplesservices.com.

