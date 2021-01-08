Rakuten Super Logistics Searches for the eCommerce Success Stories in Thriving Contest

Las Vegas, NV, (January 5, 2021) - Rakuten Super Logistics (RSL), is the leading eCommerce order fulfillment company providing shipping and fulfillment solutions for online businesses. This year, they want to celebrate the perseverance of eCommerce entrepreneurs and inspire the eCommerce community to continue thriving in the new year by collecting the biggest growth stories .

“2020 has been a challenging year for Commerce sellers. As a result of the pandemic, eCommerce sales quickly grew over 30%, and retailers’ orders doubled overnight. These businesses were faced with managing more requests while attempting to resolve endless shipping obstacles,” said Jason Chan, VP of Sales and Marketing at Rakuten Super Logistics. “We want to hear how eCommerce entrepreneurs persevered last year and were able to grow their businesses.”

Rakuten Super Logistics is asking all American-based online retailers to share their 2020 success stories now through the end of February. One winner will be selected at random to receive $2,021 at the end of the contest period. To be eligible, participants must submit a factual account of their growth in the past year and own an eCommerce business.

“In 2020, business owners had to learn a lot about resilience and determination. And when the year got tough, entrepreneurs got to work,” said Chan. “This contest aims to celebrate those businesses that overcame last year’s obstacles and had their most profitable year yet. We want to inspire retailers to continue pushing through this new year and give one lucky business a bonus to help get them there.”

Did your business thrive in 2020? Submit your thriving story for a chance to win $2,021!

Rakuten Super Logistics (RSL) is the leader in eCommerce order fulfillment services and freight brokerage. RSL offers national fulfillment services and a network of 15 US fulfillment centers located in Anaheim (CA), Atlanta (GA), Austin (TX), Chicago (IL), Denver (CO), Houston (TX), Las Vegas (NV), Miami (FL), Olean (NY), Reno (NV), Salt Lake City (UT), and Scranton (PA). Their state-of-the-art technology allows for integration with popular shopping cart platforms and online marketplaces including Amazon, Big Commerce, Channel Advisor, eBay, Magento, ShipStation, Shopify, Volusion, Walmart Marketplace, and WooCommerce. RSL offers modern fulfillment solutions for leading eCommerce retailers focused on reducing shipping costs, improving order accuracy, decreasing shipping times, and increasing customer satisfaction.