Bringg, Uber partner for retail delivery

Logistics technology platform Bringg is partnering with Uber to expand its customers’ access to delivery networks as demand for retail delivery continues to grow, the company said this week.

The global partnership gives Bringg’s customers seamless access to drivers through Uber Direct for same-day and next-day delivery, addressing’ retailers’ increasing reliance on crowdsourced delivery options and allowing them to manage all of their fleets from a single platform.

Launched last year, Uber Direct provides businesses access to Uber’s network of drivers to move products within their supply chain, between locations, and to customers. The Bringg partnership gives Uber greater access to retail customers, according to the companies.

“The world is rapidly changing, and retailers need to adapt to meet customers where they are,” Niko Avrutov, vice president of alliances at Bringg, said in a statement Wednesday. “Our partnership with Uber provides retailers with more flexibility in the delivery cycle, not only ensuring that our customers get their orders when and where they want, but enables them to do so without compromising quality or profitability in the delivery cycle, which is key to an excellent customer experience and maintaining a healthy business.”