DCV Infographic

How are retailers meeting omnichannel demands in a Covid world?

To find out how companies have handled omnichannel fulfillment and last-mile deliveries during the pandemic, research firm ARC Advisory Group and DC Velocity conducted a survey. Here’s a snapshot of the findings.

January 6, 2021
Diane Rand
No Comments

Download PDF version (192 KB)

Infographic: How are retailers meeting omnichannel demands in a Covid world?


Transportation Supply Chain Services Parcel & Postal Carriers Last Mile Omnichannel
KEYWORDS ARC Advisory Group
Diane Rand has several years of magazine editing and production experience. She previously worked as a production editor for Logistics Management and Supply Chain Management Review. She joined the editorial staff in 2015. She is responsible for managing digital, editorial, and production projects for DC Velocity and its sister magazine, Supply Chain Quarterly.

Recent Articles by Diane Rand

Films/adhesives manufacturer develops new pandemic-era order-scheduling playbook

Looking to drive down freight costs? Software may be the key

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing