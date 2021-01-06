Register for Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Online Winter Meeting by January 15

CHICAGO—January 6, 2021 (James Street Media Services)—Kathryn Farmer, the new President and CEO of BNSF, and Keith Creel, President and CEO of Canadian Pacific, will be among the featured speakers at the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) virtual Winter Meeting on January 20.



Anyone interested in attending the half-day online session should register by Friday, January 15 at www.mwrailshippers.com/event/2021-winter-meeting .



"Having two rail industry leaders in Ms. Farmer and Mr. Creel—as well as an excellent line-up of freight rail experts and advisors—makes our Winter Meeting a can’t-miss event," said MARS President Stefan Loeb. "We reviewed evaluations from recent meetings to determine the speakers and topics that were of highest interest and have put together a value-packed meeting for attendees."



The January 20th meeting will feature:

• Keith Creel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Pacific;

• Kathryn Farmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of BNSF;

• Timothy Quinlan, Managing Director, Senior Economist, Wells Fargo Corporate & Investment Banking;

• Paul Titterton, Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Rail, North America, GATX Corporation; and

• Anthony B. Hatch, President, ABH Consulting.



The meeting is scheduled to run from 1–5:15 p.m. (CST). All presentations will be live, and there will be an opportunity to ask the speakers questions.



The Winter Meeting is available to all MARS members who have paid their 2021 dues. Annual dues are $25. More information can be found online at: www.mwrailshippers.com.



ABOUT MARS

The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) is one of five regional North American associations under the North American Rail Shippers (NARS) national organization. Headquartered in the Chicago area, MARS provides an open forum for discussion and resolution of rail transportation issues by bringing railroads, shippers, receivers, and rail supply companies together twice annually for formal meetings in the Chicago area. To review the most recent meeting presentations and to inquire about MARS membership, please visit the MARS website at www.mwrailshippers.com.

