Choptank Transport Sr. Director Named To NPFDA Board of Directors

PRESTON, MARYLAND – January 5, 2021 - Choptank Transport, a nationwide freight and logistics provider headquartered in Maryland, is proud to announce the appointment of Choptank Senior Director of Enterprise Accounts Charlene Keller to the National Poultry & Food Distributors Association (NPFDA) board of directors.

“I have worked with the poultry industry my entire career,” said Keller. “It is such an honor to be asked to join the NPFDA board of directors. After years of attending industry conferences and getting to know the past and present board members, I couldn’t be more excited. I look forward to combining Choptank’s supply chain expertise with the poultry industry’s goal of sustainable growth and progress over the next few years.”

“This is great news,” said Choptank President & CEO Geoff Turner. “I can’t think of a better fit for the position than Charlene.”

New board members terms will begin after the NPFDA annual conference in Atlanta, currently scheduled for January 25-28, 2021.

NPFDA has been bringing together poultry producers, processors, distributors and transportation providers for more than fifty years. As a group, the members work together to find solutions to challenges as well as identify opportunities within their industry. The board of directors oversees the direction of the organization while working toward industry growth.

Choptank Transport is a third-party logistics company headquartered in Caroline County with six locations nationwide. The company is nationally recognized as a leading provider of transportation services for temperature-controlled truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, port and cross-border shipping.