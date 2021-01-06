XPO Logistics applies VR to LTL training

XPO Logistics is using virtual reality (VR) to train less-than-truckload (LTL) employees, continuing its efforts to tap into advanced technologies for training and development.

The transportation and logistics giant said this week it completed a VR pilot program to train cross-dock workers on optimal methods of loading freight for delivery. The program follows deployment of augmented reality training in other areas at XPO’s logistics sites around the country.

“Less-than-truckload is the latest area of our business to benefit from bringing a virtual experience into our physical operations,” Mario Harik, XPO’s chief information officer, said in a statement. “Our North American LTL cross-dock operations load about 25,000 trailers daily. VR is an efficient way to ensure great outcomes for our customers and the XPO employees who serve them.”

XPO’s VR solution integrates XPO software with Oculus for Business headsets. The training creates a virtual cross-dock environment to demonstrate effective loading procedures that can protect customer freight from damage. Employees learn how to make the best use of their time and the company’s fleet, while taking safety into account, the company said.

XPO officials said the program will be tested at additional LTL service centers in the weeks ahead. They also said they expect to expand the company’s use of VR into other areas of the business, including diversity and inclusion training and remote selling.