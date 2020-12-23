Transervice continues its tradition of giving in a year like no other

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., December 23, 2020 -- A holiday season overshadowed by the pandemic didn’t stop Transervice Logistics’ employees from purchasing, wrapping and donating toys for all of their associates’ children and grandchildren at the company’s 124 locations across North America as well as for children in need in the metropolitan community.

A tradition of giving that dates back to 1969, this year’s toy collection more than doubled previous year donations with half of the gifts earmarked for The Salvation Army. Junior Lubin (middle) from The Salvation Army helped Transervice employees Jeanne Spellman, Executive Assistant and Sean Schnipper, Marketing and Social Media Manager, gather up the gifts for distribution by his organization just days before Christmas. “Our employees were determined to make this season as magical as ever for our children and neighbors in a year filled with challenges and uncertainty for so many families,” said Schnipper.

