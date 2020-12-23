Amware Fulfillment acquires Moulton Logistics to expand e-commerce network

Third-party logistics provider (3PL) Amware Fulfillment said today it has acquired Moulton Logistics in a move it said makes the company one of the nation’s largest privately held, national fulfillment companies and positions it to meet rising e-commerce demand from consumers shopping from home during the pandemic.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Lawrenceville, Georgia-based Amware is backed by Rotunda Capital Partners, a Bethesda, Maryland-based private equity firm. In previous deals, Amware had acquired the fulfillment services unit of Iron Mountain Inc. in 2018 and the the contracts, personnel, and equipment of ParcelPort LLC in 2012.

In terms of physical footprint, the addition of Moulton’s facilities in Los Angeles and in South Brunswick, New Jersey, adds over 400,000 square feet to Amware’s total footprint and expands Amware’s national fulfillment network to 13 facilities, enabling one- to two-day ground delivery to 95% of the U.S. population.

But the deal also opens a new sales channel for Amware, since Los Angeles-based Moulton specializes in direct response television (DRTV) fulfillment for products sold via TV commercials and shop-at-home shows.

And in a third benefit, Moulton offers after-sale customer service, which also represents a new complement to Amware’s current services. Moulton operates a large call center with trained customer service representatives that assume all the costly and time-consuming aspects of managing a call center, including live phone support, live chat, email, and Facebook and Twitter correspondence, the company said.

“We’re now one of the largest privately held, national fulfillment companies,” Amware CEO Harry Drajpuch said in a release. “Amware customers will benefit from an expanded facility network, greater volume leverage with carriers to lower parcel shipping rates, and access to the significant operational expertise of the Moulton team, which has focused on B2C fulfillment services since 1968.”