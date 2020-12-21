Logistics Plus Named a 2021 Top 3PL by Multichannel Merchant

ERIE, PA (December 21, 2020) – Logistics Plus Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce it has been named a Multichannel Merchant (MCM) Top 3PL for 2021 for a fourth consecutive year. Logistics Plus will be joining dozens of other leading third-party logistics providers selected by Multichannel Merchant in its sixth annual directory.

3PLs, already growing in importance before COVID-19, have seen significant growth in 2020 as the massive shift to e-commerce fuels demand for outsourced warehousing, fulfillment, and logistics operations. The company profiles in the MCM Top 3PL directory include vital information to help merchants in their selection process, including critical services, average annual client order volume, top merchandise categories handled, facility locations, and more. The directory is available throughout the year.

“E-commerce and DTC merchants need experienced, qualified 3PL partners as they handle unprecedented growth in their online business, and lack the internal resources or expertise,” said Mike O’Brien, Senior Content Manager of Multichannel Merchant. “Each company has been selected based on their industry experience, services offered, performance, and range of capabilities.”

“Warehousing and fulfillment continue to drive a lot of our growth. That’s why we’ve invested in an additional one million square feet of warehousing space this past year, giving us well over two million square feet in the United States alone,” said Jim Berlin, founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. “I’m not a ‘crystal ball’ kind of guy, but even I can feel that because of the pandemic, and what will be a new and different normal, Warehousing and fulfillment will be an even bigger thing in the future than it’s been in the past. I believe we’ve made some good moves to expand our capabilities at the right time.”

View the Logistics Plus MCM Top 3PL listing here: https://top-third-party-logistics-services.multichannelmerchant.com/?q=winner-618

Multichannel Merchant reaches key decision makers responsible for e-commerce, management, marketing, and operations at companies that sell merchandise through multiple channels — including e-commerce, mobile, social, and catalog. Multichannel Merchant delivers original research, as well as in-depth analysis of trends and best practices, news, tactical/how-to, executive summaries, technology and supplier comparisons, tip sheets, and resource information to help companies sell & deliver products wherever and whenever the customer wants them – at home, work, store or other locations. Visit them online at multichannelmerchant.com.

Logistics Plus Inc. provides freight transportation, Warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded over 24 years ago in Erie, PA, by local entrepreneur Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the “plus” in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices, warehouses, and agents located in Erie, PA; Akron, OH; Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Chino, CA; Cleveland, OH; Dallas, TX; Des Moines, IA; Detroit, MI; Fort Worth, TX; Haslet TX; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Melbourne, FL; Nashville, TN; New York, NY; Olean, NY; San Francisco, CA; Australia; Bahrain; Belgium; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Taiwan; Turkey; UAE; Ukraine; Uganda; and United Kingdom; with additional agents around the world. For more information, visit logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.