The Home Depot opens automated DC in greater Atlanta

Automation and sustainability are front and center at The Home Depot’s 657,600 square-foot distribution center in greater Atlanta, which the company opened this week.

The home improvement retailer said the new DC will support faster replenishment to stores across the Southeast and features automation and other enhancements designed to save time, increase output and efficiency, and promote environmental sustainability.

The DC features:

A zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell charging station—a sustainable and more efficient way to power material handling equipment.

For carriers, an automated check in with camera and kiosk technology, creating expedited entry and exit to the yard and less time spent waiting in line for truck drivers.

More than seven miles of mechanized lines and other automation technologies, allowing products to flow in and out of the facility in a matter of hours.

The Atlanta DC will add approximately 700 jobs to the region and is part of The Home Depot’s $1.2 billion investment to expand its distribution and delivery network with roughly 150 new supply chain facilities nationwide.