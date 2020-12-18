Rhenus Group Expands Latin American Presence in Mexico

The Rhenus Group has solidified its presence in Mexico as part of Rhenus Americas’ Air and Ocean Division. The new subsidiary will provide a full range of end-to-end services, such as air and ocean freight, trucking, cross boarding and customs clearance.

“Our presence in Mexico City reinforces Rhenus’ commitment to the Americas. Not only will it be an addition to the Rhenus Global Network of more than 750 locations worldwide, but our new branch will continue to provide customized supply chain solutions that create value and a competitive edge”, said Pamela Osornio, Managing Director for Rhenus Mexico.

Located in the center of the country’s business hub, the new on-site branch is 20 minutes away from Mexico’s largest airport, the Benito Juarez International Airport (MEX), with representatives sitting in the airport’s customs office allowing prompt receipt and clearance of cargo. In addition, Rhenus Mexico is present in the country’s main seaports: Manzanillo, Lazaro Cardenas, Veracruz and Altamira. Cross border services are available in Laredo to facilitate the trade between the USA and Mexico.

“In line with our plan of expansion in the Americas, the addition of Mexico is strategically another milestone on our services to expand in Latin America,” said Jörn Schmersahl, CEO of Rhenus Air & Ocean Americas. “We are committed and excited to set a footprint in Mexico that will enable us to continue creating innovative solutions for our existing and future customers within a country where the logistics and supply chain industry is rapidly growing.”

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is a leading logistics service provider with global business operations and an annual turnover of EUR 5.5 billion. Rhenus has business sites at 750 locations worldwide and employs 33,000 people. The Rhenus Group provides solutions for a wide variety of different sectors along the complete supply chain; they include multimodal transport operations, warehousing, customs clearance as well as innovative value-added services.