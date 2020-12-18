BluJay and FourKites Renew Partnership to Provide Increased Value to Joint Customers

BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of global supply chain software and services, announced that FourKites has renewed its partnership with BluJay, which provides an out-of-the-box, two-way integration for customers to access FourKites’ visibility data within the BluJay Transportation Management application.

FourKites is the largest predictive supply chain visibility platform in the world, delivering real-time visibility and predictive analytics for the broadest network of Global 1000 companies and third-party logistics firms.

“FourKites’ objective is to collaborate with BluJay on strategic, innovative opportunities to increase the savings we provide customers through our mutual offering,” said Frank Iannotti, Chief Revenue Officer at FourKites. “Through this renewed partnership, FourKites will be able to align our solutions with machine learning-based capabilities and improved, updated integration methods to help ensure our customers are receiving the maximum value across their end-to-end operations.”

“Over the past few years, we have grown our mutual customer base to 30+ enterprise customers and continue to drive innovation and data visibility for our customers. One of the ways we provide incremental value for customers is through partnerships with other industry leaders that enrich our ecosystem,” said Chris Timmer, Chief Revenue Officer at BluJay Solutions. “We are excited to take another step forward with FourKites that reinforces our commitment to providing the capabilities customers need for best-in-class supply chain execution.”

Shippers such as Ace Hardware will be using the integrated offering from BluJay and FourKites to optimize its supply chain network. “We chose FourKites for its proven turnkey integration with our BluJay TMS. With FourKites’ data deeply integrated into BluJay, we have a one-stop shop for information about each shipment. With real-time visibility, we will be able to see the current status of orders for our 4,000+ stores,” said Terrance Howard, Director of Transportation at Ace Hardware.

FourKites is the largest predictive supply chain visibility platform, delivering real-time visibility and predictive analytics for the broadest network of Global 1000 companies and third-party logistics firms. Using a proprietary algorithm to calculate shipment arrival times, FourKites enables customers to lower operating costs, improve on-time performance and strengthen end-customer relationships. FourKites’ network spans millions of GPS/ELD devices in 176+ countries and covers all modes, including truckload, LTL, ocean, rail, air, intermodal, courier and parcel, and extends real-time visibility into the yard. FourKites has 1 million loads and over $100 billion in freight under management at any given time. The platform is optimized for mobile and equipped with market-leading end-to-end security.