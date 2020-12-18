Axele Launches QuickBooks Integration, Advanced Dispatch, Document Scanning, More ELD Connections

Dallas, TX—December 17, 2020: Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, announces major upgrades to its popular transportation management software, Axele, which has been developed specifically for small and midsized carriers in the full truckload industry (FTL).

"We're committed to providing small and mid-sized carriers with a top-of-the-line TMS software package that allows them the same kinds of efficiencies that larger carriers enjoy, but at a fraction of the cost," said Ryan Camacho, Director of Business Development at Axele. “We launched Axele earlier this year knowing that we will be evolving and upgrading the product over time to meet the FTL industry’s needs, and this is just the first step in that ongoing process.”

Among the major upgrades to Axele are:

● QuickBooks Integration offers Axele PRO customers the ability to integrate their QuickBooks online account with Axele to streamline the customer invoice creation process, speed up invoice data entry, and reduce manual entry errors. Carriers can easily map Axele invoice categories to QuickBooks invoice categories, sync customer records, create new customers, and send invoice record details from Axele to QuickBooks with one click.

● With an Advanced Dispatch Module, carriers can split loads into legs and assign those to separate drivers. Users can create invoice records for each leg to pay drivers while generating one consolidated customer invoice for customers.

● EROADS, 3MD ELD, and LB Technology have been added to the list of ELD providers supported for Axele’s Truckload carriers. The ability for carriers to connect their ELD providers to Axele allows for enhanced visibility for predictive ETAs, integration of Hours of Service information for driver scheduling, and improved location tracking.

● Drivers will benefit from push notifications that are now available on Axele’s mobile app. Drivers can receive a notification without having the Axele mobile app open, allowing them to focus on the road and still be aware of new load assignments, cancellations, and other real-time updates.

● Document Scanning is now enhanced to support quicker, intelligent scanning with higher resolution images, page edge detection, image rotation, multi-page documents, and automatic color/resolution optimization.

“These upgrades complement Axele’s core capabilities, which include predictive analytics, allowing for the automation of many of a trucking firm’s core functions: load planning, matching drivers to loads, and customer communications,” said Camacho. “Since the launch of Axele in the summer of 2020, we have actively solicited feedback from the carrier community, and the improvements and additional functionality reflected here are a direct product of input from FTL firms across the country.”

Axele was specifically designed for small and midsized trucking firms and is offered in a 30-day free trial in which carriers can test drive features normally reserved for premium service. After 30 days, users can continue to use the free, standard version of Axele or opt for the low-cost, professional version, which provides access to the full set of features and functionalities.

“As we’ve added capabilities, we have always maintained keeping Axele user-friendly as a top priority," said Ravi Ahuja, Founder & CEO of Axele. “We understand that at smaller firms, fleet managers and dispatchers don’t have the resources for IT staff for implementation and onsite support, and we take great pride in being able to relieve them of some of those back-office pressures so that they can focus on growing the business.”

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets which haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.