Construction starts at Goodman Logistics Center Fontana III, supporting ecommerce-led expansion

Goodman has commenced construction of a 1.1 million-square-foot logistics campus in the Inland Empire

West, Southern California, a prime logistics location. Scheduled for opening in summer 2021, Goodman

Logistics Center Fontana III will provide essential infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for logistics

space with easy access to large consumer markets.

The site will provide customers with access to 18 million consumers within a same day drivetime, with a

combined consumer purchasing power of $215 billion annually.

The flexible campus design has the capacity to accommodate customer requirements from 212,420 to

453,020 square feet.

Goodman recently completed and leased two additional logistics centers to Amazon and an e-commerce

furniture supplier, eFulfill, located adjacent to the Fontana III property. Collectively these facilities created

hundreds of new jobs in the local community.

Anthony Rozic, CEO of Goodman North America said: “Consumer needs and demands are growing

quicker than ever before with online sales growth up 37.1% from $145.47 billion for the same quarter the

previous year. E-commerce companies must now be faster and more adaptable in order to accommodate

this changing environment. Our new facility will provide companies with space in a strategic location to

meet growing consumer expectations.”

The Inland Empire industrial market provides one of the most vital supply chain networks in the United

States. Transportation infrastructure, proximity to the largest commercial seaports in the country, and

state-of-the art logistics centers, have made the region a global trade hub that is creating robust, ongoing

economic and employment opportunities. With 89,519 job seekers within a 15 mile radius and access to skilled workers, the facility will create the potential for thousands of new jobs for local residents and help to support a recovering economy.