Circle Logistics Partners with MyCarrierPackets to Expedite New Carriers for Network of Shippers

Circle Logistics today announced a relationship with MyCarrierPackets to expedite set up time for new Circle carriers, making them available to load with shippers faster.

“This partnership is a win for our entire business—we can onboard new carriers faster and provide more capacity and loads for our shipper customers,” said Andrew Smith, vice president, sales and operations, Circle Logistics. “We are always on the hunt for partnerships that help our customers deliver shipments efficiently and profitably.”

With MyCarrierPackers, new carriers can easily enter and verify all pertinent information to begin accepting loads, including preferred routes and average rates as well as compliance and insurance information. MyCarrierPackets decreases internal cost, improves efficiency, and lowers the exposure of fraud.

Established in Fort Wayne in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the country, servicing more than $200 million in freight spend in 2019. Circle’s large, privately-owned fleet fuels the delivery of a full lineup of trucking services, including dry van, temperature-controlled, flatbed, auto hauling, specialized or oversized, and expedited freight. Circle Logistics was ranked #43 on Transport Topics’ list of Top Freight Brokerage Firms in 2020 and was named one of 2020’s Top 100 Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers by Inbound Logistics.