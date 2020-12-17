Maven Bolsters Leadership Team With CRO, COO

PITTSBURGH –– December 17, 2020 — Maven Machines, a premier fleet management and telematics software company in the commercial trucking and transportation industry, today announces the appointment of Todd Dorsey as chief revenue officer and the promotion of Rachel Firestone to chief operating officer. Dorsey, with his experience in revenue-driving roles within sales, account management, and business development, combined with his SaaS industry expertise, will strategically enhance Maven’s position within the fleet management technology industry. Firestone has been promoted from her position as vice president of customer success to an operational leadership role at Maven as the company scales its operations and expands its core business processes.



“Todd and Rachel both come into their new leadership roles here at Maven with incredible expertise and experience,” said Avi Geller, CEO of Maven Machines. “Their insights into our customers, product, and industry, along with leading our operational and revenue-driving initiatives, will allow us to continue to successfully grow our business. They’ll help accelerate our growth goals as we become the premier, enterprise-level software company for operations and fleet management in the trucking industry.”



Dorsey joins Maven from T2 Systems, the largest parking technology provider in North America, where he served as the vice president of sales. He was responsible for the business development and account management teams across T2's multiple enterprise solution suites that include SaaS technology, hardware platforms, and professional services. Additionally, with 30 years of results-driven sales and customer success experience, Dorsey has helped organizations grow with his strategic business and team development expertise. Dorsey, as CRO of Maven, will lead the sales department, while also working closely with product, marketing, operations, and customer success teams.



Before joining Maven in July 2020 as vice president of customer success, Firestone served in operational leadership, product management, and consulting roles for over 20 years. As a principal field readiness architect for Workday, a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance, HR, and planning, she led the global services rollout for new product lines and served as the deployment subject matter expert for talent and learning products. In her previous role at Maven, Firestone showcased her ability to lead external-facing operations and customer growth initiatives, and most importantly, she put the success of Maven’s customers first. In her new role, she will continue to lead the organization’s growing customer engagement department, while also overseeing operations and human resources departments.



“Maven is uniquely positioned to take on the complex operational problems that can prove costly to fleets, especially as freight demand increases,” said Dorsey. “Maven’s cloud-based, unified software suite is the best solution for fleets that are looking to optimize operations and data to drive profitability.”



This announcement follows Maven Machines’ $7 million Series A. To learn more about Maven Machines, please visit www.MavenMachines.com.





About Maven Machines:

Maven Machines is reinventing transportation management. With Maven’s powerful, easy-to-use software platform, trucking and transportation fleets leverage mobile cloud and industrial IoT technologies to optimize efficiency, safety, and profitability. Maven utilizes machine learning and data analytics for real-time, automated dispatch, planning, route optimization, and fleet management solutions. Maven’s exponential growth is largely driven by close industry partnerships, empowering fleets to produce measurable results with innovative technological solutions. For more information, please visit mavenmachines.com.