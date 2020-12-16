D-Tools Accessibility and Shorter Lead Times Make Dorner’s FlexMove® Helix Conveyors More Responsive

HARTLAND, Wis., (December 16, 2020) —Dorner has improved its FlexMove® Helix Conveyors with several new enhancements, including D-Tools accessibility and shorter lead times, both of which make for a more responsive, user-friendly experience.

FlexMove Helix Conveyors allow for tight turns and a small footprint, providing facilities with greater flexibility in layout for applications such as accumulation, buffering, cooling product and more.

The addition of D-Tools, Dorner’s online conveyor configurator, gives product engineers, plant managers and others the ability to easily download CAD models to design Helix Conveyors to fit their exact application in a matter of minutes. D-Tools, which includes 2D and 3D CAD libraries and other functions, allows users to construct simple or complex conveyor packages, as well as individual components such as gearmotors and mounting packages, support stands and accessories.

Once the order is placed, Dorner has streamlined its manufacturing processes to build and ship Helix Conveyors in as little as 30 business days. All Helix Conveyors are custom built-to-order, and this shortened lead time enables customers to minimize downtime by getting their application up and running fast.

FlexMove Helix Conveyors also feature a reinforced frame structure for added strength and durability. Helix Conveyors can be set at incline angles of up to 7 with a flat top chain and up to 10 with a friction top chain. Both use Dorner’s patented chain design, employing sealed ball bearings to reduce friction. The patented side roller chain also reduces corner friction, allowing for faster speeds and smooth product handling.

Helix Conveyors offer a variety of options and accessories, including two end-transfer options: a roller transfer plate, or a powered transfer plate for smooth transfer of parts as small as 3” in diameter. Helix Conveyors can accommodate loads up to 136 kg (300 lbs.) and speeds up to 52 m/min (171 ft/min).

Other features include:

• Conveyor widths: 85 mm, 180 mm and 260 mm (3 in, 7 in, 10 in)

• Maximum infeed height: 600 mm (23.6 in)

• Maximum outfeed height: 3,200 mm (126 in)

• Maximum number of tiers: 4

• Maximum distance between tiers: 762 mm (30 in)

• Maximum angle: 10°

• Infeed / exit length for transfers: 915 mm (36 in) to 2,000 mm (78.7 in)

• Guiding options:

o 30 mm (1.2 in) aluminum high side

o 70 mm (2.9 in) aluminum high side

o Fully adjustable UHMW guide

o Tool-less fully adjustable UHMW guide

o Adjustable outboard guiding

For more information on Dorner’s FlexMove Helix Conveyor improvements, visit www.dornerconveyors.com.

