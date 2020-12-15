BR Williams Celebrates Logistics 10th Anniversary and 100 Years of Service

BR Williams, 62-year-old family-owned trucking, warehouse, and logistics company celebrates logistics 10th anniversary and 100 years of service experience. The company, whose corporate office has been in Oxford, Alabama since 1958 takes pride in telling the world that they are ISO 9001:2015 Certified, a series of quality standards that outline the requirements for quality management systems.

“When you have 100 years of experience on a team of 7, you know that each team member has encountered just about every problem and fire that this industry can throw at them,” TK Bardwell, Vice President for Logistics said in an interview. “They have the experience and tools to solve the issue without having to escalate or transfer to another department. Our shipper partners and contract carriers find great value in having their own dedicated problem solver, fireman, and advocate in BR Williams Logistics Division,” he added.

BR Williams provides top-notch truckload service, 3rd-party logistics (3PL), freight transportation, cross-docking services, warehousing, distribution management, drayage services, and intermodal trucking.

“The logistics business isn’t for everyone. For those that enjoy a nice, even-keel, predictable day, I would recommend another line of work. The logistics business is dynamic. Every day presents a new combination of problems we must solve and fires we must extinguish. This is where we are able to deploy our experience to the benefit of our shipper partners and contract carriers.” – TK Bardwell | VP Logistics

Contact BR Williams for all your logistics needs by phone at (256) 530-7338 or send a message to them through their website at https://www.brwilliams.com/contact-us/

About BR Williams:

With humble beginnings back in 1958, BR Williams has grown into an award-winning supply chain management company servicing all 48 contiguous states and Canada. With facilities in Mobile AL; Piedmont, AL; Tallahassee, FL; Anniston, AL (two facilities); Eastaboga, AL; and Oxford, AL, B.R. Williams’ distribution network supports over 50 customers and another 2,550 in the Trucking and Logistics divisions. Industries served to include the following: automotive, defense, home improvement, education, food raw materials, textiles, chemical, industrial packaging, metals (finished goods), highway safety, and more.