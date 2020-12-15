Averitt Named a 2020 Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation

Averitt Express has been recognized as one of Redefining the Road’s 2020 Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation. Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT), annually highlights companies that are focused on employing women in the trucking industry.

Nominees for the recognition were selected by the publication’s editorial team based upon several criteria, including:

• Corporate culture that fosters gender diversity

• Competitive compensation and benefits

• Flexible hours and work requirements

• Professional development opportunities

• Career advancement opportunities

Once the nominees were selected, more than 13,000 industry professionals voted for their favorite companies.

“Our team is honored to be recognized for our efforts to create an inclusive work environment that enables women to succeed at Averitt and within the transportation industry,” said Averitt president and chief operating officer Wayne Spain. “From drivers to leadership, our goal is to ensure our culture provides opportunities and resources for all people to grow and advance in their careers.”

In addition to providing opportunities for women to grow professionally, Averitt provides several benefits and amenities that make it an ideal transportation company to work for. From competitive pay to secure facilities with numerous amenities and a company-funded profit-sharing and retirement plan, Averitt is continually seeking ways to improve life on the road, in the office and at home for its associates.