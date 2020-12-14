RxSource invests in clinical labelling software to enhance service offering

Wokingham, United Kingdom — 14 December 2020 — PRISYM ID, a leading provider of regulated content and label management solutions, announced today that Global Clinical Trial Supplies Specialist RxSource has invested in the innovative PRISYM 360 clinical labelling platform. The software will enable RxSource to optimize its demand-led secondary packaging and labelling services, and supply medicines faster.

RxSource specializes in the ethical sourcing, packaging and delivery of medicines for Clinical Trials, Research & Development and Expanded Access Programs. They will now be able to design and create labels in-house using the cloud-based PRISYM 360 clinical trials labelling solution from PRISYM ID.

This is a critical advantage for RxSource, which has offices in the US, Canada and Ireland. They have seen a rise in demand for its services during the pandemic as drug shortages and patient recruitment have proved problematic for many companies in the clinical trials sector.

The PRISYM 360 platform optimizes label management processes, allowing users to build up a library of approved language translations and automatically apply regulatory rules and intelligence to label content. This reduces the complexity and time traditionally involved in clinical labelling.

By offering a cloud-based version of its clinical trials labelling platform, including a pre-validated pack with industry standard print processes, PRISYM ID supports the life sciences sector’s need for ever more agility.

“We work closely with our customers to provide bespoke drug supply solutions and we have played a critical role in supporting them during the challenges faced as a result of the pandemic. The PRISYM 360 platform is a valuable service offering for our business because it will enable us to package and supply medicines in as little as 48 hours. With shorter lead times and our own automated in-house labelling and printing system, we can ensure regulatory compliance.” – said Rhys Evans, Senior Director, CTS & Global Supply at RxSource.

“We are very pleased that RxSource has invested in our cloud-based clinical trials labelling solution, PRISYM 360, which provides a straightforward and cost-effective solution for companies that want to streamline this critical aspect of their business. It mitigates the complexity and risk involved in clinical labelling, giving customers reassurance that their labels and booklets are fully compliant, and enabling them to take control of the design and printing process in-house.” - said Warren Stacey, SVP of Global Sales at PRISYM ID.

PRISYM ID provides industry-specific labelling and packaging solutions designed for life science companies and medical devices manufacturers, improving patient safety and health outcomes by ensuring compliance with global regulations. Products and technologies developed by PRISYM ID are used across the globe, delivering compliance assurance for 10 million+ medical devices, clinical trial and pharmaceutical products annually.

