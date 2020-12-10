Port Logistics Group rolls out 150 fulfillment robots in California warehouse

Omnichannel logistics service provider Port Logistics Group (PLG) will roll out over 150 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) from Locus Robotics into a single warehouse in California, saying the automation will help it handle spikes in e-commerce.

The technology investment comes about 20 months after PLG acquired the software provider Whiplash Merchandising Inc., which provides IT integration, order management system (OMS), and warehouse management system (WMS) capabilities specialized for e-commerce fulfillment.

The goal of the new project at the Chino, California, facility is to increase warehouse productivity, boost order pick accuracy, and improve workplace ergonomics and safety. In addition, PLG is looking to the approach to provide the flexibility to cope with fluctuations in a “sometimes unpredictable” retail landscape that has been blasted by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.

The robots could also help the 3PL keep its employees social distanced according to covid prevention guidelines, PLG President Greg Morello said in a release. “This gives our customers a distinct competitive advantage they won’t find anywhere else. If a warehouse shift must be temporarily restructured due to Covid-19 issues or social distancing requirements, we won’t miss a beat and our customers will never see a delay.”

According to Locus, its AMRs increase worker productivity by eliminating unproductive walking time, improving picking volumes and shortening cycle times. The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based robot makers will also be working with PLG to install dashboard displays at the facility over the next few months.