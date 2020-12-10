Trucker Tools Adds Loadsure Online Cargo Insurance to Mobile Driver App

RESTON, VA – DECEMBER 8, 2020 – Trucker Tools, which provides shipment visibility, carrier capacity management, automated booking and predictive freight-matching solutions for the transportation industry, announced today that it has added cargo insurance provider Loadsure as a new feature available through its carrier engagement platform for brokers and truckers, and on the Trucker Tools mobile driver app.

Loadsure provides the truckload freight community with a fully digital, cloud-based, one-click product for supplemental cargo loss and damage claim insurance. Available to brokers, independent owner-operators, and small fleets, Loadsure does business as a managing general agent offering insurance-tech solutions that help manage risk exposure and reduce insurance costs, typically for higher-value spot freight moves.

Truckers can now access Loadsure through the Trucker Tools Mobile Driver App, which has been downloaded by over 1 million truckers and is utilized by some 140,000 small truckload fleet operators. The service becomes the latest addition to the popular multi-functional app, which in addition to predictive load matching, Book it Now® one-click booking and load acceptance, and automated load tracking, features 17 of the most sought after features and services truckers want for managing their business on the road.

“Brokers and carriers are often exposed to higher liability with loads that have insufficient coverage relative to their value,” said Johnny McCord, Loadsure’s chief executive, who noted that in today’s capacity constrained environment, more overflow freight is hitting the spot market where brokers may end up utilizing unfamiliar carriers. “With the simple click of a button, Loadsure’s products add on-demand, per-load cargo insurance that helps reduce risk exposure, saving money and preserving cash flow.”

The addition of Loadsure to the Trucker Tools platform aligns with the company’s goal of continually incorporating new products and features that provide value, reduce downtime and help truckers manage costs, explained Prasad Gollapalli, Trucker Tools founder and chief executive. “We continually listen to our key constituents – independent truckers and small fleet operators – and respond to their feedback on how to improve the platform,” he noted. “Loadsure meets the criteria of a proven, app-based product that has value, is quick and easy for truckers to use and helps them protect profitability by minimizing cargo claims risk.”

About Trucker Tools: Trucker Tools, based in Reston, Va., is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking Smart Capacity® platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company’s popular driver smartphone app has been downloaded by over 1 million owner operators and small-carrier fleets to access information and services conveniently while on the road. Included in the smartphone app is Book It Now®, the industry’s first digital load booking app that automates and streamlines the load search and booking process for drivers and brokers, saving time and money. Trucker Tools load tracking solution is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers, automating the provision and collection of real-time shipment tracking and eliminating manual check calls. Visit Trucker Tools at www.truckertools.com or contact us directly at: sales@truckertools.com.

About Loadsure: Loadsure is an international Insurtech Managing General Agent (MGA), and its eyes are set on revitalizing the freight spot market with exciting new technology. With an innovative digital product, it takes the lead, fueling growth and driving diversification within the market. Loadsure’s fully digital end-to-end, cloud-based insurance solution leverages predictive analytics and cutting-edge tech stack to provide the spot freight community with a full-service insurtech solution, integrated with leading digital transportation management platforms. Visit Loadsure.net.

