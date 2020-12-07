ODW Logistics Expands Services with Opening of Chicago-Area Cold-Chain Facility

COLUMBUS, OHIO—December 7, 2020 (James Street Media Services)—ODW Logistics has acquired a 193,000-square-foot distribution center in the Chicago area with temperature-controlled facilities for frozen foods and other cold-chain products. The facility is being acquired from ARYTZA North America as a part of their sale of its take-and-bake pizza business to Brynwood Partners VIII L.P.

ODW will provide supply chain services to Brynwood’s newly formed portfolio company, Great Kitchens Food Company, Inc. Great Kitchens is a market leader in private label take-and-bake pizzas. The company’s pizzas and flatbreads are sold to grocery, club, and mass retailers, as well as foodservice outlets nationally.

ODW signed a long-term lease and agreement to operate the manufacturer’s distribution facility, where there is capacity to handle additional cold-chain customers. The facility is located in Romeoville, Illinois—close to Interstate 80, major intermodal hubs, and other transportation corridors.

"Our new Romeoville location expands ODW’s capabilities for our existing network of food and beverage clients," said ODW CEO John Ness. “It also opens our integrated DC and transportation services to a wider range of temperature-controlled service users.”

The facility was built in 2016 and features:

• 100,000 square feet of freezer space

• Product storage at –10°F

• 14,400 pallet freezer VNA high-bay capacity

• Hydrogen-powered, fully enclosed turret trucks

• 75,000 square feet of ambient-temperature space

• BRC certified for food safety and quality

• Fully enclosed temp-controlled docks

• Storage lot for up to 75 trailers

• Land for expansion

"This world-class freezer facility is designed to support high volume cold-chains using a high-bay layout and efficient hydrogen-powered material handling equipment,” said Ness. “The Chicagoland location offers our clients excellent cost and service advantages.”

As part of the long-term lease, ODW is excited to offer employment to the existing management team and 45 associates employed at the Romeoville location.

ODW Logistics is a third-party logistics (3PL) provider that leverages technology-driven supply chain solutions to drive cost and service advantages to middle market and growth-focused businesses. ODW offers a suite of omnichannel services: network design; e-fulfillment; distribution; manufacturing support; and transportation management solutions to provide an integrated client experience. Visit us at www.odwlogistics.com.