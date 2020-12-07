Raymond Donates More Than $11,000 to Breast Cancer Foundations Through Pink Pallet Jack Project

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 — Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation (RHCC), Raymond Handling Solutions (RHSI) and Handling Systems, each a Raymond Sales and Service Center, raised a total of $11,700 for breast cancer awareness during the seventh annual Pink Pallet Jack Project online auction.

Three Raymond® 8210 powered pallet jacks were auctioned off on eBay® between Oct. 19-29, with all the proceeds split evenly between the New York-based Tina Fund, the Seattle-based Northwest Hope and Healing, and Breast Cancer Angels in Los Alamitos, California. Winning bids were accepted from transportation companies J&K Trucking, Prism Logistics and JLC Transportation, with their donations going on to assist patients recovering from breast cancer treatments, both physically and financially.

The Raymond 8210 powered pallet jack offers greater maneuverability to navigate in tight spaces, making it the ideal lift truck for congested store aisles, busy docks and pinwheeling in the back of trailers. The trucks also featured Raymond’s exclusive Click2Creep™ design, which automatically reduces maximum travel speed, providing a tighter turn radius for pinwheeling or right-angle turning.

“We would like to thank our customers for the overwhelming support behind the Pink Pallet Jack auctions, especially in a year that brought us many changes,” said James Wilcox, president of Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation, Raymond Handling Solutions and Handling Systems. “Over the past seven years, this program has raised more than $175,000 to support those who have been touched by this disease. We are grateful for the continued support we receive from our community in giving to this cause.”

For additional information on the companies, please visit www.raymondhandling.com, www.raymondhandlingsolutions.com and www.handlingsystems.com.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 95 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Raymond Handling Concepts, Raymond Handling Solutions and Handling Systems

Raymond provides high-density storage, order picking systems and associated services to companies engaged in warehousing and distribution as well as material handling of all kinds. The companies are family-oriented, which fosters close, long-lasting customer relationships. The companies are certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

Click2Creep™ and Raymond® are U.S. trademarks of The Raymond Corporation. The eBay® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by eBay, Inc. Great Place to Work® is a registered trademark of Great Place to Work Institute, Inc. ©2020 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.

________________________________________

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Elizabeth Buza

The Raymond Corporation

elizabeth.buza@raymondcorp.com

607-656-2734



Kate Joachim

Bader Rutter

kjoachim@bader-rutter.com

414-213-7474