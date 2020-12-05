Big Data in the Times of Covid-19

The enormous increase in data volumes correlated to the developments of AI-empowered analytical techniques has led to the rise of this market. The technology has also been used in a broad range of fields of industrial application, including healthcare, where electronic healthcare records (EHRs) are used to facilitate healthcare services by using intelligent analytics. Global Market Database is an effective market research tool that gives its users market wise quantitative inputs.

The technology and the high degree of innovations available are some of the benefits we have today in the battle against COVID-19, which was not so advanced during the SARS epidemic of 2003. As the COVID-19 virus circulated through China, to map and control the disease, China tuned to big data, machine learning, and other automated technologies.

It offers researchers, healthcare professionals, statisticians a vast amount of knowledge and enables them to make a more strategic decision to combat the COVID-19 virus. Such data can be used to continually track the virus internationally and to promote medical advancement. The role of big data in COVID-19 support starts from the very first phase that is virus spread detection. In December 2019, BluDot, a big data start-up located in Toronto, detected several rare cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, China. They performed the analysis by using their big data model that pulled data from several databases. To forecast the rise of an epidemic, the algorithm analyzed data from patient health records, airline ticketing data, government notices, media reports, and disease networks. BluDot was able to forecast the transmission of the COVID-19 virus from Wuhan to several other Asian cities using airline ticketing data.



Worldwide, businesses and policymakers are mining millions of internet and smartphone users’ location data for details on how the virus travels and whether social distancing initiatives succeed. These activities examine vast data sets to discover trends in people’s actions and attitudes over the course of the pandemic, unlike monitoring programs that monitor the movements of a single individual.

Using data analytical software on vast databases obtained from accessible sources such as health agencies including WHO, and healthcare institutes, it analytically helps global disease forecasting. Through integrating intelligent technologies including Machine Learning, and Deep Learning for developing predictive models, it has also demonstrated great potential for COVID-19 spread detection, which is very helpful to governments in controlling the likely future outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. Also, it has the ability to support diagnosis and recovery processes for COVID-19. Data learning from massive data also allows to define possible targets for a successful COVID-19 vaccine and to combine a large-scale information graph, literature, and proteomics data to facilitate the identification of potential COVID-19 drug candidates.

