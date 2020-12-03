LaserShip Invests In Automation and Facility Expansion to Support Customers

VIENNA, VA – December 3, 2020 – LaserShip, the largest regional e-commerce parcel carrier in the US and leader in last-mile delivery, has expanded two branches in the New York City metropolitan area and has further invested in automation to increase capacity and help customers meet unprecedented levels of demand fueled by the growth in online shopping.

The Secaucus branch located at 50 Hartz Way has expanded to 234,972 square feet, an increase of almost 140,000 square feet. The Mineola branch located at 255 East 2nd Avenue has expanded by over 50,000 square feet to 85,000 square feet. In both branches, LaserShip partnered with Hytrol, the leader in the design and production of materials handling systems, for the material handling equipment to increase throughput by 4,000 packages per hour per facility. At its state-of-the-art sortation center in South Brunswick, New Jersey, LaserShip has further invested in a fully automated small package sorter to increasing sorting capacity by 7,000 packages to 31,000 packages per hour.

In addition to expanding its infrastructure, during the holiday season, LaserShip plans to add thousands of workers across 20 states in the Eastern and Midwestern United States.

“We’re excited to grow and expand our infrastructure in the New York City area ahead of the busy holiday shopping season and increase our capacity to help our e-commerce customers fulfill historic levels of demand,” says Josh Dinneen, Chief Commercial Officer at LaserShip. “We also look forward to welcoming more employees to the LaserShip team.”

LaserShip helps leading retailers and businesses differentiate themselves by delivering their goods faster with better on-time performance while saving money on shipping costs. With over three decades of delivery experience, LaserShip is constantly innovating to better serve its customers through investments in technology, automation, and machine learning to increase capacity and improve the delivery experience.

About LaserShip, Inc.

LaserShip is the leader in last-mile delivery for retailers and shippers that desire reduced transit times and increased flexibility within their supply chain. Founded in 1986, LaserShip has evolved into the leading provider of same-day and next-day delivery services in the Eastern and Midwest U.S. for premier e-commerce and product-supply businesses, including five of the largest retailers in the U.S. For more information, visit https://lasership.com.